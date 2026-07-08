Look: Pakistan locates wreckage of missing cargo plane; search for crew members continues

Pakistan authorities said that they have located the wreckage of the cargo plane that was declared missing while flying from Sharjah to Karachi.

The Boeing cargo plane lost contact with air traffic controllers en route to Pakistan. Radar data at the time showed was rapidly descending, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said.

In posts on social media, PAA said that after 12 hours of search and rescue operations, the Pakistan Navy (PN) and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) located the wreckage of the K2 Airways aircraft. According to the authority, the wreckage was recovered 53 nautical miles south of the Ormara coast in the Arabian Sea.

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The authority published images of search and rescue teams lifting pieces of the fuselage from a small boat onto a larger vessel and the red and white debris with the words "K2 Air" laid out on the ship's deck.

There were five members on board the cargo plane, which was operated by K2 Airways from UAE. Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condolences over the five missing members, sending his sympathies to their families.

"Efforts are underway to find the missing crew members," the PAA added.

A source familiar with the matter told AFP that both navy and merchant vessels were taking part in the search efforts, supported by military aircraft.

[With inputs from AFP]