Pakistan International Airlines resumes UK flights after five-year ban

Pakistan's state-owned airline resumed direct flights to Britain on Saturday, after UK authorities had ended a five-year suspension imposed over aviation safety concerns.

The debt-ridden flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was barred from flying to Britain, the European Union and the US in June 2020, a month after one of its Airbus A320 aircraft plunged into a Karachi neighbourhood, killing nearly 100 people.

The deadly crash was blamed on human error.

Britain lifted restrictions on Pakistani carriers in July after concluding that aviation safety standards were "satisfactory and in line with international norms".

At a ceremony Saturday at Islamabad International Airport, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the resumption of flights to Britain was a major milestone in restoring PIA's credibility.

"After a long and difficult delay of five years, today the resumption of flights from Islamabad to Manchester is a feat we have achieved through our hard work and determination," Asif said.

He added that in the years since the British had imposed their ban, Pakistani authorities overhauled pilot training, licensing, aircraft maintenance and safety protocols to meet international standards.

Beyond a twice-weekly route between Islamabad and Manchester, PIA plans to operate flights to London and Birmingham as well.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency lifted its own ban on PIA in November 2024, allowing the airline to resume flights to Paris in January.

The flag carrier, which employs around 7,000 people, has long struggled with debt, mismanagement and regulatory issues.

The government has pledged to privatise the airline, though a deal collapsed last year after a buyer reportedly offered far below the asking price.

Founded in 1955, PIA was once a symbol of national pride and rapid growth, but its reputation has eroded over decades of financial losses and safety lapses.