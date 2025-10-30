  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE-Pakistan flights: Low-cost airline begins 2 weekly flights between Dubai, Lahore

An inaugural celebration was held at Allama Iqbal International Airport before departure, attended by representatives from Fly Jinnah and airport officials

Published: Thu 30 Oct 2025, 8:00 PM

A new non-stop service between Pakistan and the UAE was inaugurated on October 29.

Fly Jinnah, a low-cost Pakistani airline, is now operating two flights weekly between Lahore and Dubai.

An inaugural celebration was held at Allama Iqbal International Airport prior to departure, attended by representatives from Fly Jinnah and airport officials. A similar welcoming ceremony was also organised at Dubai International Airport to mark the special occasion.

Flights will depart from Lahore at 6.45pm PKT and from Dubai at 11pm local time, every Wednesday and Sunday.

Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson commented: “This new route not only strengthens air connectivity between Pakistan and the UAE but also supports trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between both nations."

Travellers can book their flights by visiting Fly Jinnah’s website www.flyjinnah.com, by calling the call centre 111-000-035 or through travel agencies.