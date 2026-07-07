Pakistan cargo plane loses contact after reporting technical issue near Karachi
Search and rescue operations are underway, Pakistan aviation authorities said
- PUBLISHED: Tue 7 Jul 2026, 11:40 PM UPDATED: Wed 8 Jul 2026, 12:36 AM
A K2 Airways cargo plane with five crew on board lost contact with air traffic control on Tuesday night after reporting a navigational system problem while en route from Sharjah to Karachi, prompting search and rescue operations, Pakistan aviation authorities said.
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