Over 15,000 flights cancelled: US airline sued for not providing refunds, apologises, gives customers frequent-flyer points

Disruptions began with a winter storm that swept across the country in December; while other airlines recovered after a couple of days, Southwest continued to struggle

By Agencies Published: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 11:02 AM

Southwest Airlines is trying to make travellers who were caught in its surge of cancelled flights over the holidays feel a bit better about the airline by giving them 25,000 frequent-flyer points.

The airline says the points are worth more than $300 in flights.

Southwest included the offer in a letter — another apology for the meltdown — from CEO Bob Jordan.

“I know that no amount of apologies can undo your experience,” Jordan wrote. He added the airline is acting “with great urgency” to process refunds, return lost bags and handle requests for reimbursement of costs incurred by stranded travelers.

Dallas-based Southwest cancelled more than 15,000 flights between December 22 and December 30, according to tracking service FlightAware. The flight disruptions began with a winter storm that swept across the country. While other airlines recovered after a couple days, Southwest continued to struggle with crews and airplanes that were stranded far from where they were supposed to be.

Southwest said people booked on flights from December 24 to January 2 that were cancelled or “significantly” delayed received the 25,000 points. It has not disclosed how many passengers were booked on those flights.

A passenger filed a lawsuit on December 30, accusing the airline of breach of contract. Eric Capdeville said it failed to provide refunds to passengers left stranded. He had said Southwest offered only a credit to him and his daughter after scrapping their December 27 flight to Portland, Oregon from New Orleans and that he was unable to book alternative travel.

