Opul Jets launches in Dubai: All the things you can look forward to

Plush seats, constant Wi-Fi connection at even 31,000 feet, and a steady supply of treats; chartering a luxury private plane has a lot going for it.

As a nexus of travel, Dubai draws visitors from the world over – and state-of-the-art tech and services. Joining this fleet of flying alternatives is Opul Jets, which launched its Middle Eastern chapter in the UAE last week.

Harry Ackerman

Harry Ackerman, Group CEO, explained: “The launch of OPUL Jets in Dubai marks a significant step in our expansion into the Middle East. This region is one of the fastest-growing markets for private aviation, driven by a high concentration of affluent individuals and corporate clients who value exclusivity and seamless travel experiences.

“Dubai, in particular, is an ideal hub for us due to its strategic location between Europe, Asia, and Africa, making it a central gateway for both business and luxury leisure travel. With our launch, clients can expect unparalleled service, access to state-of-the-art aircraft, and tailored charter experiences that meet the specific needs of high-net-worth individuals, VIP travellers, and corporations.”

Talking connectivity

Say goodbye to splotchy Wi-Fi networks when you board the Bombardier Global Express aircraft. The company has partnered with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to introduce Starlink internet service on these flights. “This cutting-edge technology provides ultra-fast, high-speed internet connectivity during flights, ensuring seamless communication and entertainment options for passengers, even at cruising altitude and even at a far more competitive price. This makes it possible for clients to remain connected, conduct business, or enjoy uninterrupted streaming during their journeys,” he adds. The Starlink system promises download speeds ranging from 40-220 Mbps and upload speeds of 8-25 Mbps, with latency under 99 milliseconds.

According to Advisory firm Creative Zone, the Middle East’s private jet market is worth $566 million and it’s expected to soar to$943 million by 2029. Opul Jets remains one of the forerunners in the segment.

The company’s fleet comprises Bombardier mid-size, super mid-size, and ultra-long-range jets.

So what's in it for the traveller?

For one thing, if you are going to take this luxe trip, you are going to have an experience. “We deliver a comprehensive luxury aviation experience. From the moment a flight is booked, our 24/7 concierge service can manage every detail, from seamless ground transportation to tailored in-flight dining and entertainment,” explains Ackerman.

Sustainable travel

Travel can take a toll on the environment, but Opul Jets is determined not to let that cause turbulence. “Sustainability is a critical part of our operational philosophy. Opul Jets is actively exploring ways to reduce our environmental impact, from optimising flight routes to reducing fuel consumption to considering more fuel-efficient aircraft for our fleet. Additionally, we adopt the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) where it is available. We are also committed to offsetting carbon emissions through our own carbon calculator and offsetting programmes, ensuring that our clients can enjoy luxury travel with a reduced environmental footprint,” he says.