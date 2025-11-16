Oman Airports becomes world's first to launch WiFi 7 technology

Oman Airports has become the first airport operator in the world to fully implement WiFi 7 technology across its facilities.

Through this breakthrough upgrade — carried out in partnership with Huawei — passengers can now expect significantly faster internet speeds, stronger security, offering a seamless digital experience tailored to the needs of modern travellers.

In a statement, Oman Airports said it takes “pride in being the first airport globally to deploy WiFi 7 technology,” noting that the move reflects its ongoing commitment to adopting cutting-edge systems and technology that "enhance efficiency and elevate the passenger experience".

One-stop travel system

Oman’s adoption of WiFi 7 comes at a pivotal moment for regional aviation, with Gulf states preparing to roll out the GCC’s new ‘one-stop’ (single-point) travel system — a major initiative that will allow Gulf citizens to complete immigration and security checks at their departure airport only, skipping all arrivals formalities at their destination.

With the first trial for the UAE–Bahrain corridor scheduled for December 2025, airports across the region are expected to handle more data-heavy, synchronised passenger processing than ever before. This is where WiFi 7 becomes a critical enabler.

WiFi 7 introduces major innovations designed for complex, high-demand environments like airports. WiFi 7 delivers up to five times faster performance than Wi-Fi 6E, boosting maximum speeds from 9.6Gbps to an impressive 46Gbps. The upgrade allows passengers to enjoy ultra-smooth streaming, quick downloads, and gigabit-plus performance on compatible devices.

Oman is future-proofed

WiFi 7 devices can use the 6GHz, 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands simultaneously, switching between them in real time. This reduces latency, prevents congestion during peak travel hours, and ensures ultra-reliable connections for biometric systems, e-gates, and identity verification platforms required under the GCC’s new travel model.

The one-stop system depends on instant, secure sharing of passenger identity, security, and travel data between Gulf countries. WiFi 7’s stronger encryption and higher bandwidth ensure this information transfers rapidly and safely.

Once the one-stop scheme extends to all six member states, airports will require significantly higher network capacity. WiFi 7’s multi-gigabit performance ensures Oman’s airports are future-proofed for this regional shift.