Oman Air grounds some aircraft, reschedules flights due to supply chain disruptions

Oman Air has made temporary adjustments to some flight schedules after global supply-chain disruptions forced a number of its aircraft out of service, it said on Thursday.

The airline added that it is working with manufacturers to return them to operation and minimise passenger impact.

"We are immediately rescheduling the bookings of affected passengers on alternative flights, a standard procedure we adhere to in accordance with our established operating policies," the airline said in a statement.

