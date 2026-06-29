Oman Air to resume Khasab flights after safety, operational clearance

Flights to and from Khasab Airport in Musandam Governorate will resume once the necessary technical and operational conditions are in place, Oman Air and Musandam Governorate announced in a joint statement.

Flights to and from Khasab Airport have been suspended since early March, after Oman Air halted services due to regional airspace disruptions triggered by the conflict that began on February 28. The airline has now said operations will resume once all operational requirements have been met. The authorities reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the highest standards of safety and security for passengers and flight operations.

In a statement issued on Monday, Oman's national carrier confirmed that it is in ongoing coordination with the Office of the Governor of Musandam and the Civil Aviation Authority to implement all necessary operational measures for the resumption of services.

Oman Air is currently operating test flights to assess the route's readiness and verify the technical efficiency of flight operations. The trial flights are intended to ensure the route is fully prepared before commercial services resume.

The carrier did not announce a specific date for the resumption of scheduled passenger flights.

The airline expressed its appreciation for the understanding and cooperation of citizens and passengers, and said it will provide any updates through its official communication channels.