No more printed boarding passes for Emirates' Dubai flights: What to do if your phone runs out of battery

Here's a guide to the airline's new digital policy, which will come into force on May 15

File photo

by Angel Tesorero Published: Fri 12 May 2023, 5:33 PM

Starting May 15, Emirates airline will require most passengers departing from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to use a mobile boarding pass instead of a printed paper version.

A boarding pass is a document provided by an airline after airport check-in the passenger must show to board the aircraft.

Emirates said “passengers checking in at DXB Terminal 3 will receive their mobile boarding pass via e-mail or SMS. Passengers who check in online can load their boarding pass into their Apple Wallet or Google Wallet, or retrieve their boarding pass on the user-friendly Emirates App".

What if you have no smartphone?

The option to print a boarding pass is available by request at check-in counters, if passengers do not have a mobile device.

What if your phone ran out of battery or there’s no WiFi or network access?

You can also request airline agents at check-in counters to print the boarding pass if your phone went dead, or there’s system breakdown, glitch, message delivery delay, or inability to access WIFI, network or data package.

How to use the mobile boarding pass?

Simply show the boarding pass from your smartphone. Emirates agents and airport staff will just scan the QR code on the mobile boarding pass.

Are all Emirates passengers departing from DXB Terminal 3 required to have a mobile boarding pass?

Some passengers may still require a physical boarding pass to be printed – for instance, when travelling with infants, unaccompanied minors, passengers requiring special assistance, passengers with onward flights on other airlines, and all passengers travelling on flights to the US.

Why is Emirates implementing mobile boarding pass?

To significantly reduce paper waste while simultaneously offering a convenient and speedy digitised check-in experience for passengers departing Dubai. This initiative also reduces the risk of lost or misplaced boarding passes, giving passengers peace of mind when travelling, according to Emirates.

Where else can you use the mobile boarding pass?

At Dubai Duty Free and security check.

Why go digital?

Millions of passengers have already been enjoying the convenience of digitally enabled journeys. According to Emirates, in addition to convenient check-in and itinerary management, those who use the airline's app can also access digital menus in advance, and spend time curating a playlist of their favourite movies, TV shows, and music available on ice (Emirates inflight entertainment) which can be synchronised on the app.

Registered passengers can also enjoy a seamless travel experience at Dubai International Airport, where they will be able to use biometric machines or smart gates to go through various airport stations.

How to use smart gates at Terminal 3?

UAE Residents can register to use the Smart Gates at Emirates Terminal 3 and speed through immigration process every time they return to Dubai. UAE citizens and residents can use their passport, boarding pass, or a valid UAE ID, while GCC nationals or visitors eligible for visa on arrival can pass through the Smart Gates with a biometric passport.

ALSO READ: