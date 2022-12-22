New Year's Eve in UAE: Travellers to get freebies as airline hosts countdown in the sky for the first time

The Abu Dhabi-based group said it is acquiring Mubadala’s entire OMV stake in a transaction that “marks the next major milestone for Adnoc as it accelerates its ambitious domestic and international chemicals growth strategy
All Etihad flights that will be crossing the sky by midnight on December 31 will be joining a grand countdown as the airline hosts its first-ever mid-air New Year's Eve celebration.
A host of giveaways — including celebratory drinks and fun NYE props — will be handed out to passengers on board, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier said on Thursday.
Those who are travelling over the festive period will also be treated to a special menu. Favourites like turkey roulade, chestnut stuffing, and chocolate yule log with cherry compote will be served from December 23 to 25 on many routes including the US, UK, Canada, Lebanon, South Korea, the Philippines, the Seychelles, South Africa, Australia, and most destinations across Europe.
Etihad’s award-winning inflight entertainment will feature a dedicated ‘Holiday Movies’ channe, where passengers can find festive classics such as Love Actually and Home Alone, as well as themed TV programming and music for the season.
Guests flying with Etihad Airways over the busy festive period can take advantage of convenient services like its quick self-service bag drop facility which provides a faster check-in experience allowing guests to skip the queues.
Once checked-in online, the self-service facility allows travellers to seamlessly retrieve their booking, print the bag-tag and process their bags in less than two minutes.
Move will strengthen its operation in the market
Brent crude futures were up 93 cents, or 1.15 per cent, at $80.92 a barrel by 1040GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 80 cents, or 1.05 per cent, to $77.03
Corporate tax would be a boon for the UAE economy in that it will provide the government with a new source of revenue and, in effect, help reduce its heavy reliance on oil receipts.
The UAE economy may experience an economic slowdown in 2023 because of global recession and geopolitical tension but it will remain on track to post a steady gross domestic product (GDP) of around five per cent compared to 7.6 per cent projected by the central bank for 2022
The statistics showed that the cumulative balance of credit provided by national banks to the trade and industry sectors reached Dh720.8 billion at the end of August, compared to some Dh683.6 billion in December 2021, a rise of 5.44 per cent