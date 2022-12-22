New Year's Eve in UAE: Travellers to get freebies as airline hosts countdown in the sky for the first time

Those who are travelling over the festive period will also be treated to a special menu, which features favourites like turkey roulade, chestnut stuffing, and chocolate yule log

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 2:54 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 2:58 PM

All Etihad flights that will be crossing the sky by midnight on December 31 will be joining a grand countdown as the airline hosts its first-ever mid-air New Year's Eve celebration.

A host of giveaways — including celebratory drinks and fun NYE props — will be handed out to passengers on board, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier said on Thursday.

Those who are travelling over the festive period will also be treated to a special menu. Favourites like turkey roulade, chestnut stuffing, and chocolate yule log with cherry compote will be served from December 23 to 25 on many routes including the US, UK, Canada, Lebanon, South Korea, the Philippines, the Seychelles, South Africa, Australia, and most destinations across Europe.

Etihad’s award-winning inflight entertainment will feature a dedicated ‘Holiday Movies’ channe, where passengers can find festive classics such as Love Actually and Home Alone, as well as themed TV programming and music for the season.

Guests flying with Etihad Airways over the busy festive period can take advantage of convenient services like its quick self-service bag drop facility which provides a faster check-in experience allowing guests to skip the queues.

Once checked-in online, the self-service facility allows travellers to seamlessly retrieve their booking, print the bag-tag and process their bags in less than two minutes.

ALSO READ: