Flydubai announces flights to new European destination

Dubai-based carrier Flydubai has become the only UAE carrier to offer direct flights to Moldova after it inaugurated its twice-weekly service to Chișinău on Wednesday.

The inaugural flight was welcomed with a water cannon salute at Eugen Doga International Airport in Chișinău and by local airport officials including Sergiu Spoială, General Director of International Airport.

Commenting on the start of operations, Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “This reflects our commitment to facilitating free flows of trade and tourism while providing convenient and diverse travel choices for our passengers from the UAE and across our network.”

Moldova’s capital city, Chișinău, is an ideal destination for those looking to travel off the beaten path. Featuring diverse architecture and iconic landmarks, such as the Triumphal Arch, Chișinău is also home to beautiful parks, including the Cathedral Park and Rose Valley Park.

Sergiu Spoială, General Director of Eugen Doga International Airport, Chișinău, said: “This partnership strengthens our role as a key gateway in the region and offers our passengers greater connectivity to the Middle East, Asia and Africa, while fostering closer economic ties between Moldova and the United Arab Emirates.”

Flight details

Flights to Eugen Doga International Airport Chișinău (RMO) will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB).

Emirates will codeshare on this route, providing passengers with more options for connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to RMO start from Dh8,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh1,600.

Return Business Class fares from RMO to DXB start from EUR 2,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from EUR 380.