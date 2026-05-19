New airline alert: Riyadh Air begins ticket sales ahead of Riyadh-London flights on July 1

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air on Tuesday announced the launch of its first flight between Riyadh and London Heathrow Airport from July 1, 2026, as the airline aims to connect to more than 100 destinations by 2030.

Passengers can book tickets starting today (May 19) through the airline’s app, website, and travel agents.

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Passengers can also join the “Safeer” loyalty programme as founding members and benefit from the “Best Offer Guarantee”, free high-speed internet access, and a variety of rewards.

Starting October 26, 2025, the company began operating daily flights to London using the reserve aircraft named “Jameela” as part of its “Route to Takeoff” operational programme.

Current flights on this route will remain available for booking through Riyadh Air’s authorised travel partners until June 30, 2026.

The new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft feature Riyadh Air’s previously announced cabin, offering exceptional standards and a sophisticated travel experience that reflects the airline’s distinctive identity.

The daily flights from Riyadh to London Heathrow Airport will operate as flight RX401, departing Riyadh at 2.35am and arriving in London at 7.30am (local times).

Return flights to Riyadh, flight RX402, will depart from London Heathrow Airport at 9.35am and arrive in Riyadh at 6.05pm.

“This day marks a significant milestone for Riyadh Air as we begin introducing our new aircraft and exceptional experiences. Connecting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the United Kingdom and our other destinations, reaching over 100 destinations, is a cornerstone in building Riyadh Air’s ambitious global carrier,” said Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air.

“It also reflects the core objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and its aspirations to enhance the Kingdom’s position as a leading global hub for logistics and air transport. We look forward to welcoming our passengers on board, making them among the first to experience the future of air travel with its new standards,” he added.

Passengers will also have access to one of the world’s most advanced in-flight entertainment systems, with a library of more than 500 movies and 600 TV series from leading global partners, including Shahid, Disney+, HBO Max, and Warner Bros., along with more than 1,000 albums and audio playlists.