  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Nov 15, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 24, 1447 | Fajr 05:15 | DXB clear.png28.3°C

Navi Mumbai airport to begin operations on Christmas; Akasa Air, IndiGo open bookings

Akasa Air will operate its maiden flight between Delhi and Navi Mumbai airport on December 25

Published: Sat 15 Nov 2025, 9:35 PM

Top Stories

UAE Lottery: 7 residents take home Dh100,000 each; winning numbers revealed

UAE Lottery: 7 residents take home Dh100,000 each; winning numbers revealed

Selling Nol cards, leading Dubai Metro: Meet one of UAE's first Emirati rail operations head

Selling Nol cards, leading Dubai Metro: Meet one of UAE's first Emirati rail operations head

50% RTA fine discount, 'cheap' luxury hotels: How scammers trap UAE residents

50% RTA fine discount, 'cheap' luxury hotels: How scammers trap UAE residents

Mumbai, India's bustling commercial capital, will soon have one more airport to redirect it's air traffic to. The Navi Mumbai International Airport, a major infrastructure initiative aimed at bolstering India's global air connectivity, is ready to welcome passengers.

Operations at the airport will begin on Christmas Day, December 25. Akasa Air and IndiGo have opened bookings connecting Navi Mumbai to four and ten destinations, respectively.

Recommended For You

'I've been in UAE for 58 years’: Meet expat who came to Dubai in a boat in 1967

'I've been in UAE for 58 years’: Meet expat who came to Dubai in a boat in 1967

Salik's net profit jumps 39% due to higher toll usage, fines

Salik's net profit jumps 39% due to higher toll usage, fines

AFM Holding bets on tech and sustainability for next growth phase

AFM Holding bets on tech and sustainability for next growth phase

Spinners decide the game, says Gill as India face South Africa

Spinners decide the game, says Gill as India face South Africa

Firehouse Subs marks first anniversary in the UAE with launch of 4th branch and food fest

Firehouse Subs marks first anniversary in the UAE with launch of 4th branch and food fest

 

Akasa Air will connect Navi Mumbai to four destinations initially — Delhi, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Goa (Mopa). "Our maiden flight from Delhi to Navi Mumbai will land at NMI on 25th December 2025, marking a historic milestone. With this, Akasa Air becomes one of the first airlines to commence operations from NMIA. Get ready to enjoy the Akasa experience from Navi Mumbai to Ahmedabad, Delhi, Goa and Kochi," the airline announced.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In June this year, Akasa Air had announced its partnership with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) to commence commercial flight operations from the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

IndiGo will fly to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mangalore and Nagpur. The airline also said it plans to expand its operations, progressively from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's second airport by adding direct routes to more destinations in due course, PTI reported.

Spread across 1,160 hectares, the airport will have one terminal and one runway in the first phase with an annual passenger handling capacity of 20 million. The first phase of the airport has been built at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the airport on October 8. It is a state-of-the-art greenfield airport set to transform air connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Western India.

The launch of Navi Mumbai airport will create a dual-airport system for the country's financial capital, enabling the decongestion of Mumbai airport and enhancing the overall passenger experience.