Mumbai airport's traffic rises to 1.58 million in August

Easing of international and domestic travel restrictions fuel demand, data shows

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) handled over 1.58 million passengers in August, as compared to 400,000 during the corresponding period last year that was hit hard because of the travel restrictions following the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

Data showed that Doha was the top international destination for travellers to and from Mumbai in August at 41,410 passengers.

Dubai was ranked second (37,126), followed by Male (18,190), a spokesperson of the CSMIA, told Khaleej Times.

However, most countries and Indian states have been insisting upon a negative PCR test report before a passenger is allowed to board a flight.

Consequently, the authorities have set up multiple counters at the airport’s Terminal 2 to conduct rapid PCR tests for international and domestic passengers to make their travel hassle-free.

According to the spokesperson, the airport also has a facility for an express test that provides prompt and accurate diagnosis in only 13 minutes.

The authorities have also outsourced the facility to Mylab Discovery Solutions, a private company, for a quicker turnaround of test results.

Several standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being implemented since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, including preventive measures laid down by health care and government bodies to safeguard the wellbeing of both passengers and airport personnel.

The nationwide vaccination drive has led to a spurt in the number of vaccinated passengers and also fuelled a growth in demand for air travel.

The airport saw a spike in passenger arrivals and departures because several festivals were celebrated on weekends in August.

“Passengers travelling for leisure is expected to rise in the coming months because of upcoming festivals and holiday season,” the spokesperson added.

— nithin@khaleejtimes.com