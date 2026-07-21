Mubadala, Embraer forge aerospace partnership to expand UAE manufacturing and MRO capabilities

Mubadala Investment Company and Embraer have signed a strategic framework agreement aimed at expanding the UAE’s aerospace manufacturing, maintenance and research capabilities, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s ambitions to become a global hub for advanced industries.

The agreement, signed at the Farnborough International Airshow, establishes a pathway for long-term collaboration across supply chain development, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, workforce training and aerospace research and development. It also creates an avenue for Abu Dhabi-based Strata Manufacturing to become a tier-one supplier on Embraer aircraft programmes.

The partnership seeks to leverage the UAE’s growing aerospace ecosystem, which includes aerostructures manufacturing, advanced materials production, MRO services and aviation support businesses. The companies said they would also explore joint development of next-generation aerospace technologies, including composite materials, additive manufacturing and high-temperature alloys, with the potential creation of a co-located innovation hub in the UAE.

Workforce development will form a central pillar of the collaboration. The two organisations plan to design training programmes focused on engineering and aerospace skills, including practical training, knowledge transfer and placements for Emirati talent at Embraer facilities.

“The UAE is a strategic partner for Embraer, and we believe this collaboration presents significant opportunities to advance industrial and technological capabilities in the country and strengthen Embraer content in the country and in the Middle East,” said Francisco Gomes Neto, President and Chief Executive Officer of Embraer.

For Mubadala, the agreement is expected to deepen the industrial capabilities built through its aerospace portfolio while supporting the UAE’s economic diversification agenda. The deal aligns with national industrial programmes including Operation 300bn and the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy.

“For two decades, Mubadala’s UAE Investments platform has backed the capabilities the nation must build and own to secure its future,” said Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform. “This agreement with Embraer is a natural extension of it.”

Strata signs MoA

Meanwhile, Strata Manufacturing, a wholly owned company of Mubadala Investment Company and one of the world’s leading advanced composite aerostructures manufacturers, and Embraer also signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) during the Farnborough International Airshow 2026.

The MoA establishes a framework for evaluating the potential supply of advanced composite aerostructures by Strata for Embraer’s commercial aircraft programs.

Under the agreement, both companies will collaborate on the assessment of work packages for the Embraer E2 family of aircraft, progressing through a structured roadmap of technical, commercial, and contractual milestones.