Major Saudi aerospace players to take part at Dubai Airshow 2021

Dubai Airshow 2021 is set to witness a major presence of Saudi aerospace players, who will showcase their innovative products and services and take part in key partnerships to support the aerospace and defense industry.

Exhibitors from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) participating at the upcoming Dubai Airshow include the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI); General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA); Saudi Aerospace Company; Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI); Advanced Electronics Company (AEC), a subsidiary of SAMI; Saudi Arabian Airlines, OxfordSaudia Flight Academy ; and GDC Middle East.

Muneer Bakhsh, CEO at GDC Middle East, said: “The pandemic had an enormous impact on the aerospace industry, affecting manufacturing, airlines, airports, and defence companies. Taking part in Dubai Airshow provides a deep understanding of the industry’s insights on the aerospace sector and landscape following the pandemic and the way to its recovery, as well as opens doors for new partnership opportunities."

“Through our participation at Dubai Airshow 2021, we will showcase the proven aircraft maintenance and engineering capabilities for Saudi Arabia and provide a potential portal for offshore companies to partner with a leading Saudi Arabian aircraft maintenance and aerospace engineering company, through the identification, winning and delivery of defence and commercial projects in the Kingdom,” Bakhsh added.

Timothy Hawes, MD at Tarsus F&E, organisers of Dubai Airshow 2021, said: “We look forward to hosting key Saudi exhibitors this year at Dubai Airshow, who will be presenting their new products and showcasing their innovative technologies. The Saudi aerospace players will serve as a major addition to the show, with their forward-looking vision for aerospace and defence, which supports the regional growth of the industry.”

As part of its plan to diversify the Kingdom’s economy, Saudi Arabia is placing a significant focus on digital transformation as well as supporting various industries, including aerospace and defence. In support of the Kingdom’s digitalisation, AEC recently signed an agreement with Prince Sultan Advanced Technology Research Institute (PSATRI) to manufacture Sky Guard drone, Argaam, for surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

GAMI recently announced 74 targeted opportunities in supply chains in Saudi Arabia’s military industries sector in an effort to localise more than 50 per cent of Saudi’s military spending by 2030. GAMI also launched a digital marketplace platform to enable authorised investors to access the local military industry easily and identify localisation opportunities.

SAMI has been supporting the localisation of Saudi Arabia’s military industries sector, where it has recently signed a logistics services agreement with Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation based in Saudi Arabia, where the latter will provide wide-ranging internal and external logistics services to SAMI’s companies.

To be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Defence, the Dubai Airshow 2021 will take place at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site from November 14-18, 2021.

business@khaleejtimes.com