Lufthansa suspends flights to Beirut, Tehran until early 2025

Photo: AFP

Lufthansa extended the suspension of its flights to Tehran and Beirut until early next year for operational reasons, the German flagship airline said on Wednesday.

For Lufthansa Airlines, this means flights to Tehran will be suspended up to and including January 31, 2025, while those to Beirut are suspended up to and including February 28, 2025, it said.

Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings are all part of the Lufthansa Group.

SWISS said in a separate statement that flights to Beirut would be cancelled up to and including January 18, 2025, to provide greater planning certainty for both its passenger and crew.