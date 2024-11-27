Look: Sheikh Mohammed explores Emirates' first A350 that will serve passengers from January 3

Photos: Dubai Media Office

Emirates' first A350 aircraft has landed in Dubai and, on Wednesday, the emirate's Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, visited the airport to explore the Airbus plane that will serve many of the airline's customers starting January.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, checked out the brand-new aircraft's features, sat in a cabin like a passenger, and looked into the cockpit that has fewer buttons and more screens.

Now ready for service after its official maiden voyage from Toulouse to Dubai on Monday, the Emirates A350 will fly to Edinburgh for its first commercial flight on January 3. It will then serve eight other cities in the Midde East and West Asia.

Dubai's flagship carrier is expected to receive a total of 65 A350s over the next few years.

What makes the A350 special

This aircraft is equipped with smart technologies and some 'next-generation onboard products'. It's eco-friendly, too — it consumes less fuel as its innovative structure slashes its carbon footprint.

Seventy per cent of the A350’s airframe is made of advanced materials including 53 per cent composites, which are lighter and more robust than those used on previous aircraft designs.

The aircraft features three cabin classes, accommodating 312 passengers including 32 next-generation Business Class lie-flat seats, 21 Premium Economy seats and 259 generously pitched Economy Class seats.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the Emirates team for driving the airline's progress, which now competes for the top rankings in passenger service quality, comfort, and safety.