Look: How Emirates redefined flying when first A380 took off today, 16 years ago

It was a day that changed the face of the airline industry. On July 28, 2008 – after two years of waiting – the first A380 with Emirates livery took off from Hamburg, Germany and headed to Dubai.

Hundreds of Emirates airline staff and people eagerly awaited the landing of the superjumbo aircraft on the following day, July 29. The airline noted that fuel efficiency and green credentials were two of the main hallmarks of the A380, which claimed to be more fuel-efficient per passenger mile than a small family car offering a fuel economy as low as 3.1 litres per 100km.

It was calculated at that time, an A380 burns 20 per cent less than the next largest 747-400 (370 seats) and 8 per cent less than a 777-300ER (310 seats) in a 525-seat configuration, according to Emirates. The new engines produced by Engine Alliance can also save 500,000 litres of fuel per aircraft. It also would have a less damaging effect on the environment with lower carbon dioxide emissions.

Formerly known as A3XX

Emirates has long cast its lot with A380 manufacturer Airbus. In fact, Emirates was the first airline to book A380 superjumbo 24 years ago – on July 24, 2000 – when the Dubai-based airline announced an order for the A380 at the 2000 Farnborough Air Show when the aircraft was still marketed as the A3XX.

The Middle East’s largest carrier immediately rewarded the world’s biggest commercial plane-maker with a $12 billion order, estimated at listed price, for 60 wide-bodied aircraft to keep up with its aggressive expansion plan on track.

Raising the bar in luxury travel

Using the superjumbo aircraft, Emirates raised the bar in luxury travel by offering, for example, a shower at 43,000 feet to its first-class passengers on the world’s largest commercial plane.

The first-class cabins of the double-decker A380s introduced two bathrooms with showers and facilities like water temperature and time control, vanity unit, washbasin and changing area.

The first batch of A380s also had 15.4 inch LCD monitors that displayed the live air show and tail camera. There were 14 flat-bed private suites set in a 1-2-1 configuration with electrically operated door, mini bar, and work desk with reading lights and built-in illuminated vanity mirror. First-class passengers can also use the fully stocked bar in front of the first-class cabin.

Superjumbo legacy

The roll-out of the Emirates A380, without a doubt, had an impact on the way passengers travel and their expectations from the airline industry.

Here’s a look at the history of A380 and Emirates:

July 24, 2000 — Emirates was the first airline to announce an order for the A380 at the 2000 Farnborough Air Show when the aircraft was still marketed as the A3XX