Look: Emirates flight using 100% sustainable aviation fuel to take off from Dubai this week

SAF reduces carbon emissions over the fuel’s life cycle by up to 80 per cent

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 4:12 PM Last updated: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 4:51 PM

Emirates has successfully completed its engine testing on a Boeing 777-300ER using 100 per cent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

According to Dubai Media Office's Twitter page, these results indicate the inaugration of an experimental flight using only SAF on a GE90 engine, which is scheduled for take-off this week.

The ground-testing took place at the state-of-the-art Emirates Engineering Centre in Dubai.

SAF reduces carbon emissions over the fuel’s life cycle by up to 80 per cent.

The aim of the ground testing and analysis is to demonstrate the capability of the GE90 engine to run on the specially blended 100 per cent SAF without affecting its performance.

What does the testing activity entail?

The testing activities involved running one engine on 100 per cent SAF, and the other on conventional jet fuel.

This helps to better analyse the fuel system's behaviour and performance under each fuel type.

Additionally, it helps compare specific outputs of each engine, and ensure seamless operation of the aircraft’s engine and airframe fuel systems during the planned test flight.

Earlier, at the Dubai Airshow 2021, Emirates, GE Aerospace and Boeing signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a programme for conducting a test flight using 100 per cent SAF on an Emirates 777-300ER powered by GE90 engines.

One of UAE’s major flag carriers, Emirates has been working with its partners GE Aerospace, Boeing, Honeywell, Neste and Virent Inc., a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corp throughout 2022 on SAF fuel blend testing.

