London's Heathrow Airport shuts terminal as emergency services respond to 'incident'

One of the four terminals at London's Heathrow Airport was evacuated on Monday while firefighters responded to what the emergency services called a "possible hazardous materials incident."

Heathrow, one of Europe's busiest airports, said on social media its Terminal 4 was closed as emergency services responded to an incident, and that all other terminals were operating as normal.

"Specialist crews have been deployed to carry out an assessment of the scene, and Terminal 4 has been evacuated as a precaution whilst firefighters respond," a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said via email, adding they were first called about the incident at 1701 BST (1601 GMT).

