  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Oct 16, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 24, 1447 | Fajr 05:00 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.2°C

Lightning strikes can exempt airlines from compensation, EU court says

This comes after a passenger filed a lawsuit post a seven-hour delay due to lightning strike on an aircraft

Published: Thu 16 Oct 2025, 4:51 PM

Top Stories

No crackers, only lights: Dubai homes sparkle as Indian families celebrate Diwali

No crackers, only lights: Dubai homes sparkle as Indian families celebrate Diwali

Will UAE qualify for 2026 Fifa World Cup if they beat Iraq next month?

Will UAE qualify for 2026 Fifa World Cup if they beat Iraq next month?

Dubai's new trackless tram to be connected to Metro, will ease road congestion

Dubai's new trackless tram to be connected to Metro, will ease road congestion

The EU's top court ruled Thursday that a lightning strike on an aircraft may qualify as an "extraordinary circumstance" that may exempt airlines from compensation for long delays or cancellations.

An Austrian court referred the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union, in which a passenger sought to claim compensation from Austrian Airlines.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Who should say “I love you” first — him or her?

thumb-image

'Truly fail when you give up': Virat Kohli's cryptic post ahead of international cricket return

thumb-image

Cats fighting bear, fake investments: UAE officials warn deepfake videos can trick anyone

thumb-image

Step into the Season of Light and Shine with Damas

thumb-image

IEA warns of looming oil glut as supply outpaces demand

 

The passenger arrived with a delay of more than seven hours from Romania to Austria after the aircraft the traveller was supposed to take was hit by lightning and had to be replaced.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Lightning "constitutes an extraordinary circumstance which may relieve the airline of the obligation to pay compensation... where it leads to mandatory safety inspections," the court said in a statement on the ruling. 

It said it was up to the Austrian court to assess if the airline took "all reasonable measures" to avoid the extraordinary circumstances.

In 2017, the court classified a collision with a bird as "extraordinary circumstance".