Life Diagnostics is now supporting Iata Travel Pass trials
Guests travelling with Etihad Airways from now until May 31 from Abu Dhabi to Chicago, New York, Washington, and Toronto, will be the first to trial the Iata Travel Pass app to easily manage their travel health credentials.
The Iata Travel Pass will enable Etihad guests to create a ‘digital passport’ to receive their Covid-19 test results and verify they are eligible to travel. Importantly, Iata Travel Pass will keep passengers in control of their data and facilitate the sharing of their test with airlines and authorities for travel. It will also make it convenient for passengers to manage their travel documents.
Hosam Fouad, CEO of Life Diagnostics, said: “During the current global situation, digital transformation has played a significant role in many industries. And with the dynamically changing health requirements for travel, Life Diagnostics believes that the digital health passport solution will provide additional clarity and ease for travellers. We are proud to partner with Etihad Airways and Iata, so that together, we can provide a globally unified approach to make travel easier once governments decide what regulations are required to cross borders in either direction.”
To participate in the trial, guests need to download the Iata Travel Pass app from the Apple App Store and book an appointment with Life Diagnostics at Sultan Bin Zayed the First Street.
Etihad Guests visiting Life Diagnostics need to inform front officers that they are participating in the Iata Travel Pass trial and should be ready to show their passport and mobile device with the Iata Travel Pass app downloaded. Once their test result is issued by Life Diagnostics, travellers will be able to view it on both the Iata Travel Pass app and also through the other standard reporting tools available at Life Diagnostics like SMS, email and Al Hosn App.
