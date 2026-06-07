Kuwait files second complaint with ICAO over Iranian attacks on airport, airspace

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Kuwait has filed a second formal complaint with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), regarding "Iran's repeated violations and attacks". Kuwait accused Iran of repeatedly violating its sovereignty and endangering civil aviation through attacks targeting the country's airspace and airport facilities.

In a statement on Sunday, June 7, Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the attacks posed a direct threat to passengers, airline crews, airport employees and critical infrastructure at Kuwait International Airport.

The latest attack, which struck Terminal 1 on June 3, resulted in one death, serious injuries and significant material damage, according to the authority. The incident also disrupted air traffic and temporarily halted flights to and from Kuwait International Airport, affecting air transport operations and passenger traffic.

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The DGCA said the strike came just 48 hours after Terminal 1 had reopened following repairs from an earlier attack on February 28. The terminal had recently resumed receiving flights from Arab and international airlines after restoration work was completed.

Kuwait argued that the attacks represent a serious breach of international conventions governing civil aviation and warned that such incidents undermine the safety and security of global air transport.

In its official letter to ICAO, the authority called for urgent action to protect civilian airspace and aviation facilities, prevent further violations and hold those responsible accountable under international law and internationally recognized civil aviation safety and security standards.

The DGCA said Kuwait reserves the right to take any measures it deems necessary to protect its sovereignty, security, airspace, and civilian infrastructure, while ensuring the safety of passengers, employees, and facilities at Kuwait International Airport.