Kuwait denies operating transit flights from its international airport from Oct

Airlines will not operate transit flights from Kuwait International Airport starting October 1, 2026, Kuwait's Public Authority of Civil Aviation said on Wednesday.

The Kuwaiti authority denied reports of launching transit flights at the aviation hub from next month, stressing its keenness to keep passengers and the air transport sector informed of approved official information.

Any developments or decisions regarding the operation of transit flights would be officially announced through the authority's approved channels, it clarified.

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Kuwait state news agency quoted the official spokesperson for the Public Authority for Civil Aviation Abdullah Al-Rajhi as saying the announcement was inaccurate, stressing that airlines operating at Kuwait International Airport had not been informed or notified of any decision to launch transit flights from the date mentioned. Al-Rajhi added that the authority condemned the issuance of such inaccurate announcements, which could cause confusion among passengers and the public.

Last month, Kuwait Airways denied rumours of First Class or Business Class bookings being converted to Economy Class, saying these "claims are false and have no basis in reality." If changes to a passenger's booking was required due to an operational circumstance, the "situation will be handled in accordance with established procedures," the statement read.