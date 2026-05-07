Jobs in UAE: Emirates Group hires 9,700 employees from 3.5 million applications

Emirates Group, which owns Emirates airline and dnata, received 3.5 million job applications from candidates during the 2025-26 financial year and hired nearly 9,700 new employees.

The Group launched a new technology platform, Masar, during the last financial year, which helped hiring managers shortlist 390,000 candidates from 3.5 million applications and onboard more than 9,700 people in the UAE, it said in the annual report released on Thursday.

The Group said its total workforce grew by 8 per cent to 130,919 employees, as Emirates and dnata continued recruitment activities around the world to support expanding operations and boost future capabilities.

Emirates Group is one of the most sought-after employers in the UAE and globally, as applicants are attracted by competitive remuneration and tax-free salaries. On Thursday, it announced a bonus equivalent to a 20-week salary for employees after reporting record profits for the 2025-26 financial year.

The Group said its UAE national workforce grew to more than 4,000, demonstrating the success of its programmes to attract, develop and retain local talent.

According to the Group’s annual report, Emirates airline added 5,515 new employees during the financial year ended March 31, 2026, taking its total workforce to 74,980, an increase of 8 per cent year-on-year.

In January, Adel Al Redha, Deputy President and Chief Operations Officer at Emirates, told Khaleej Times that Emirates airline will need to recruit close to 20,000 operational staff in five years, including cabin crew, pilots, engineers, technicians, and airport staff.

According to Brand Finance, Emirates airline’s brand value jumped 27 per cent to $10.6 billion as it moved up one position to rank third in 2026 and remains the most valuable airline brand outside North America.

Emirates also remained the world’s most profitable airline as it announced a record Dh22.8 billion profit before tax.

Dnata, which provides ground handling, cargo, travel and flight catering services, also hired 8 per cent more employees last year, taking its workforce to 55,939.

“Our people are a big part of our success, enabling us to respond with agility in a dynamic operating environment. I’d like to thank all our employees — they have truly exemplified the qualities that set the Emirates Group apart during testing times,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

“I’d like to thank our employees. They have truly exemplified the qualities that set the Emirates Group apart during testing times — professionalism, commitment, compassion and courage,” he added.

The Group said fuel and employee costs were the airline’s two biggest cost components in 2025-26.

In January, Emirates signed an agreement with Dubai Investments Park to secure a site for the Cabin Crew Village, a multibillion-dirham residential community that will accommodate 12,000 crew members upon completion.