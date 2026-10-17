Jeddah airport moves North Terminal flights to T4, Hajj, Umrah terminals from October 17

All flights previously operating from the North Terminal at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will move to Terminal 4 (T4) and the Hajj and Umrah terminals, the airport announced on Saturday, October 17.

In a passenger advisory, the airport said the transfer would take effect on October 17, urging travellers to check their departure terminal on its website or with their airline before heading to the airport.

The move follows the phased opening of Terminal 4, which began on September 27 as part of Jeddah Airports Company’s plans to improve operational efficiency and accommodate growing passenger numbers.

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Under the transition plan, several airlines have already moved their operations to T4. Wizz Air, AJet and SalamAir were among the first to transfer flights on September 27, followed by Fly Jinnah, Nesma Airlines, Akasa Air, SyrianAir, Pegasus, Azerbaijan Airlines and Tunisair on scheduled dates through October 3.

The transition plan involves relocating foreign airlines operating from the North Terminal, alongside selected carriers from Terminal 1 and the Hajj and Umrah terminal complex, depending on operational requirements.

Terminal 4 covers 97,000 square metres and has an annual capacity of up to 15 million passengers. It features modern facilities and operational systems, including a dedicated area for group check-in procedures for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

The development is expected to improve passenger flow and strengthen the airport’s overall capacity. King Abdulaziz International Airport handled a record 53.4 million passengers in 2025. Its ongoing expansion supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 target of serving more than 90 million passengers annually through the airport by 2030.