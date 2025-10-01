Jaipur–Dubai passengers stranded as Air India Express cancels incoming flight

Air India Express passengers on the Jaipur–Dubai route faced another disruption on Monday (September 29) morning when the airline reportedly cancelled its service at the last minute — this time because no aircraft was available.

Flight IX-195, scheduled to depart from Jaipur International Airport for Dubai at 5.55am Indian time, was scrapped after its incoming leg IX-196 failed to arrive from Dubai. Airport officials confirmed the Dubai–Jaipur service, due in at 12.46am, never operated. With no aircraft on hand, the outbound flight was cancelled, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded after reaching the airport as early as 1am.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Khaleej Times has written to Air India Express seeking comment on the disruption.

This was the second such incident in less than a week, according to websites that track flight data.

On September 25, the same service was disrupted when the inbound Dubai flight was grounded due to a technical snag. The airline initially cancelled the Jaipur–Dubai flight before arranging a replacement aircraft two hours later.

Earlier, on September 15, another Dubai-bound flight was aborted moments before takeoff when cockpit warning lights reportedly forced the pilot to return the aircraft to the terminal area. Engineers could not clear the fault, and the service was cancelled after passengers had already boarded.

The back-to-back cancellations and delays in have unsettled travellers, many of whom complained of missed connections on a route that remains one of the busiest links between Rajasthan and the UAE.