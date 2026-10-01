Initial probe indicates flydubai pilot was assaulted by co-pilot: Saudi ministry

An initial probe into the diversion of a Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight indicated that the pilot was assaulted by the co-pilot, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior reported on Thursday.

The plane landed in Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia at 9.45am local time on Wednesday, September 30, with 174 passengers and an 8-member crew, it said.

Flydubai flight FZ 1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, took off from Dubai on Wednesday on its way to Israel, when an altercation incident led to its diversion to Saudi Arabia, the airline said.

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An official source at the Saudi Ministry of Interior stated that preliminary investigations conducted by competent Saudi authorities, in coordination with a security team from the UAE, revealed that an altercation occurred in which the co-pilot assaulted the captain, resulting in injuries to both individuals.

Earlier, the Indian embassy in the UAE said the flight's injured Indian pilot is "in good health and recovering well" in the UAE. Indian ambassador to the UAE Deepak Mittal visited Captain Smit Machchhar and his family at the hospital. He confirmed that Captain Machchhar is in stable condition and his morale is high. "He was talking openly, smiling and laughing, which was a huge relief for us," the envoy said.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior provided more information, saying Saudi authorities authorised an emergency landing of the flight at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk on Wednesday, September 30. "The aircraft landed safely at 9:45am with 174 passengers and an eight-member flight crew on board, all of whom received necessary logistical and medical care," it said.

At 5:40pm, it added, all passengers continued their journey on a replacement flydubai aircraft, and the flight crew returned to Dubai on a separate flight operated by the airline. The captain and co-pilot were transferred to a local hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

The official source at the Ministry of Interior said that following medical clearance, both pilots departed Saudi Arabia for Abu Dhabi on Thursday, October 1, accompanied by the UAE security team.

UAE investigations

In the UAE, authorities are investigating whether the incident was linked to any terrorist activity or purpose or involved prior planning or direction, the UAE Attorney-General said.

Counsellor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi ordered the formation of a special Public Prosecution investigation team to examine the altercation incident. The investigation team has begun its work in coordination with the General Civil Aviation Authority and other relevant authorities in the UAE.

Al Shamsi directed investigators to take all necessary measures to gather information and evidence, establish the facts and determine the circumstances and motives surrounding the incident.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said UAE judicial authorities have jurisdiction to investigate the incident because the aircraft is registered in the country and flies the Emirati flag.

Under the legislation in force, UAE law applies to crimes committed on board the aircraft even if they occur outside the country's territory, the ministry clarified.