IndiGo appoints IATA head William Walsh as new CEO
Walsh's tenure as head of the global airline industry body comes to a close on July 31
- PUBLISHED: Tue 31 Mar 2026, 2:15 PM
- By:
- Reuters
Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo named William Walsh, the current director general of the International Air Transport Association, as its new chief executive on Tuesday.
Walsh's tenure as head of the global airline industry body comes to a close on July 31, and he is expected to join IndiGo no later than August 3, the airline said in a statement.