India's IndiGo airline appoints Kiran Thadimarri as finance chief

IndiGo forecast largely flat capacity growth for the current quarter after posting a second consecutive quarterly loss last week

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 27 Jul 2026, 8:41 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

IndiGo, India's largest airline, said on Monday it has appointed insider Kiran Thadimarri as its chief financial officer, replacing Gaurav Negi.

Thadimarri, currently IndiGo's deputy CFO, had previously worked with Indian e-commerce firm Udaan and General Electric. His appointment is effective July 28.

Recommended For You

Iran warns of 'unforeseen' consequences after Ukraine attack on Caspian Sea ship

Iran warns of 'unforeseen' consequences after Ukraine attack on Caspian Sea ship

Iran security official vows strikes until Washington 'fully surrenders'

Iran security official vows strikes until Washington 'fully surrenders'

Saudi Arabia says intercepted drones from Iraq which tried to target petrol facilities

Saudi Arabia says intercepted drones from Iraq which tried to target petrol facilities

Etihad Rail: New station opening dates, ticket prices and most scenic route

Etihad Rail: New station opening dates, ticket prices and most scenic route

Kuwait Airways denies cancellation rumours circulating online

Kuwait Airways denies cancellation rumours circulating online

 

Negi, who had been the airline's finance chief since 2022, would transition to the role of an adviser.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

IndiGo forecast largely flat capacity growth for the current quarter after posting a second consecutive quarterly loss last week.

Margins of airlines such as IndiGo, which do not hedge fuel costs, have been squeezed by a surge in jet fuel prices after the Iran conflict pushed crude oil prices above $100 a barrel.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Dollar retreats as oil slumps on pause in Middle East conflict

2

Chipmaker CXMT vaults to top of China's valuation with 466% surge in Shanghai debut

3

Dubai gold prices steady as 24K trades below Dh500 per gram

4

Shein reveals key financials ahead of Hong Kong IPO

5

Wall St Week Ahead: US stocks face tests from Fed decision, tech-led earnings deluge