Indian flight from UAE makes emergency landing at Kerala airport

The Air India Express flight had a technical glitch, according to an airport spokesperson

By Web Desk Published: Sun 29 Jan 2023, 9:06 PM

A flight from Sharjah has made an emergency landing at an airport in India, according to PTI.

The Air India Express flight landed in Cochi International Airport following a technical glitch.

According to a spokesperson from the airport, the aircraft underwent a "suspected hydraulic failure," due to which it had to make the emergency landing.

