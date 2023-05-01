Indian flight aborts landing due to unstable approach; arrival delayed

A detailed incident report was given to India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation

File photo

By ANI Published: Mon 1 May 2023, 9:44 PM

An Air India flight from Delhi to Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) had to delay landing due to a wrong approach at the airport.

A detailed incident report was given to India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"It was a go-around due to an unestablished approach," DGCA told ANI.

"Immediately after the unstable approach at Kathmandu airport the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) asked the AI pilot to 'go around', and after 20 minutes the flight landed safely," sources told ANI.

Air India didn't comment on the ANI query.

