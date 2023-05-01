Indian flight aborts landing due to unstable approach; arrival delayed

A probate certificate issued by the court will be the ultimate document
An Air India flight from Delhi to Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) had to delay landing due to a wrong approach at the airport.
A detailed incident report was given to India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
"It was a go-around due to an unestablished approach," DGCA told ANI.
"Immediately after the unstable approach at Kathmandu airport the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) asked the AI pilot to 'go around', and after 20 minutes the flight landed safely," sources told ANI.
Air India didn't comment on the ANI query.
ALSO READ:
A probate certificate issued by the court will be the ultimate document
Developer names Michael Zager as new COO Hospitality
Total amount of dividends constitute 7% of the company’s share capital
Company forms powersport division to cater to enthusiasts in the country
JPMorgan, PNC and Bank of America are said to be interested in acquiring the troubled lender after it is seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
'With great partners like the UAE, we are moving ahead to forge multiple partnerships covering the entire gamut of our bilateral relations'
For the modern employer, values are a critical component of any successful organisation
Sunjay Sudhir says the Cepa deal is not just about trade, it 'energises the economic engagement' between the two countries