Indian airline announces special seating option for women

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 4:46 PM

Following in the footsteps of India's flagship carrier Air India, budget airline IndiGo on Wednesday announced a new option for solo women travellers whereby they can choose seating next to a fellow woman passenger.

"IndiGo is proud to announce the introduction of a new feature that aims to make the travel experience more comfortable for our female passengers," the airline said in a statement.

"This has been introduced based on market research and is currently in pilot mode aligning with our #GirlPower ethos. The feature offers visibility of seats booked by female passengers, only during web check-in. It is specifically tailored to PNRs with women travellers solo as well as part of family bookings. We are committed to providing an unparalleled travel experience for all our passengers, and this new feature is just one of the many steps we are taking towards achieving that goal," the statement added.

