India: Vistara flight to Delhi diverted due to air traffic congestion

Published: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 5:38 PM

Vistara flight from Kolkata to Delhi was directed to Lucknow due to Air Traffic congestion at Delhi airport on Monday. Flight number-UK778 has been directed to Lucknow and is expected to arrive in Lucknow at 1845 hours.

"UK778 from Kolkata to Delhi (CCU-DEL) has been diverted to Lucknow (LKO) due to Air Traffic congestion at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Lucknow at 1845 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates," Vistara said in an official statement.

Earlier, a technical issue caused a delay in the departure of a SpiceJet flight bound for Gwalior from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Sunday.

The scheduled departure time for flight SG-429, set for 08:35 am, was disrupted as the aircraft returned to the airport bay due to the reported technical problem.

SpiceJet's spokesperson confirmed the issue and mentioned that the flight's departure time was adjusted.

"SpiceJet flight SG 429 returned to the bay due to a technical issue. The flight's departure time was revised and will depart shortly for Gwalior," the airline spokesperson said.

