India's top court says Air India crash report does not insinuate anything against pilot

India's air accidents investigation body published an interim report earlier saying the plane's fuel engine switches had almost simultaneously flipped from run to cutoff just after takeoff

Published: Fri 7 Nov 2025, 12:23 PM

New UAE rules crack down on human trafficking, fake Emiratisation by business centres

UAE: 6-year-old drowns after falling into water tank in Al Ain home, Al Khaleej reports

UAE: Schengen visa appointments 'almost full' amid plans for festive Europe holidays

India's top court said on Friday that a preliminary report on an Air India crash that killed 260 people in June does not insinuate anything against the captain, but it will hear a plea from the pilot's father on November 10 for an independent probe.

The plea by 91-year-old Pushkar Raj Sabharwal for an investigation by a panel of aviation experts, headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, came weeks after he criticised the government investigation.

Booker Prize winner Paul Lynch on fear, silence and the story of our times

NRIs in UAE: India's fintech sector continues on strong growth path

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal welcome birth of baby boy

Dubai-based Indian travel influencer Anunay Sood passes away; family issues statement

7-year-old Dubai boy sets record trekking Everest Base Camp, Annapurna Circuit

He said two officials from India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau who visited him had implied that his son, pilot Sumeet Sabharwal, cut the fuel to the plane’s engine after take-off.

The government has denied such accusations, calling the investigation "very clean" and "very thorough".

India's air accidents investigation body published an interim report earlier this year saying the plane's fuel engine switches had almost simultaneously flipped from run to cutoff just after takeoff.