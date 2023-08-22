India, Saudi, UK, Pakistan top destinations for Dubai Airport in H1

Entry of investors from Russia led to 47% rise in property costs, data shows
India continued to be the top destination for Dubai International in the first half of 2023 with 6 million passengers using the world’s busiest airport.
According to data released by Dubai Airports on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia came second with 3.1 million passengers, followed by the UK (2.8 million), Pakistan (2 million), the US (1.8 million), Russia (1.3 million) and Germany (1.2 million).
Among cities, London topped with 1.7 million passengers during the January-June period, followed by Mumbai (1.2 million) and Riyadh (1.2 million).
In the post-Covid period, ‘revenge travel’ gained popularity across the globe, helping the aviation sector to bounce back after a massive hit during the pandemic when airports were shut and airlines were grounded to contain the pandemic.
The airport received 41.6 million passengers in the first half of 2023, surpassing 2019 levels.
Dubai International was connected to 257 destinations across 104 countries, through more than 91 international airlines.
The airport handled a total of 201,800 flights in the first half, up 30.2 per cent year on year, up 13 per cent compared to the same period in H1 2019. The average number of guests per flight during the first half reached 214 while the load factor was 77 per cent.
ALSO READ:
Entry of investors from Russia led to 47% rise in property costs, data shows
Wealth per adult in the UAE at the end of 2022 $152,556, global report reveals
Market fundamentals also favour a sustained bull run for oil
Investments in kraft paper mills have also risen in the region
Ma'an aims at supporting the third sector of non-profits, social enterprises, and community volunteers, and addressing social challenges in the capital
Omnichannel strategy must strive for consistent experiences and service efficiency, says top official
‘Several developers are seeking to accelerate their construction programmes with the aim of bringing handovers forward by 3-6 months’
Cash allocations dropped to 4.8% in August, the lowest level in 21 months