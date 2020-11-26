Aviation
Logo
 
HOME > Business > Aviation

India restricts international flights till Dec 31, only select flights allowed: DGCA

IANS/New Delhi
Filed on November 26, 2020

Scheduled flights to be allowed on selected routes only, official says.

The Indian govenrment on Thursday extended the suspension of scheduled commercial international flight operations to and from India till December 31. However, flights operating under the air bubble agreement between India and 22 countries, including the UAE, will continue as scheduled.

"This restriction shall not apply to the international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation)," an official statement said on Thursday.

"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis," it added.

At present, India has entered into 'Air Bubble' agreements with several countries.

This type of arrangement allows nationals of both the countries to travel in either direction.

Passenger air services were suspended on March 25 due to the lockdown in India to check the spread of Covid-19.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /business/aviation/around-the-world-in-100-daysin-a-1940s-plane macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 