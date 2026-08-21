India's IndiGo website experiences booking issues for second time this week

IndiGo came under sharp scrutiny last December after poor pilot roster planning forced ⁠it ​to cancel around 4,500 flights, stranding tens of ​thousands of passengers

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 21 Aug 2026, 11:23 AM
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The website of India's largest airline IndiGo was not allowing users to book flights on Friday and showed a "no data available" message, the second such disruption to hit the carrier this week. The cause of the disruption was not clear. IndiGo did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The airline held a 67 per cent share of India's domestic aviation market in July. Reuters journalists in at least three cities could not book tickets through the website, while some of them could not log in to the app.

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On Wednesday, IndiGo said on X that it was experiencing "intermittent issues" with its core reservation platform that might make it difficult for some customers to access its online services.

IndiGo added it was working with its partner to fix the issue, but did not provide more details. Complaints from multiple users about failed bookings, web check-ins and payment confirmations were also appearing on IndiGo's X handle on Friday.

IndiGo came under sharp scrutiny last December after poor pilot roster planning forced ⁠it ​to cancel around 4,500 flights, stranding tens of ​thousands of passengers and disrupting travel across India.

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