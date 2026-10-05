India's Indigo to increase fuel charges on domestic, international routes

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Indian airline IndiGo on Monday said it ​would increase its fuel charges ‌on domestic and international routes from October 6 as aviation turbine fuel costs rise globally.

Fuel ​charges on domestic routes will ​increase between Rs375 ($3.89) and Rs1,300, compared to earlier charge of Rs275 to Rs950. Those on international routes ​will rise to Rs1,000 to ​Rs10,000, compared to the earlier charge of Rs900 to Rs10,000, based on the distance travelled.

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IndiGo had last raised ​fuel charges in April. The move comes ​as aviation turbine fuel costs remain volatile due ‌to ⁠the US-Israel-Iran war, with global prices rising 14 per cent month-on-month in October, the airline said. Jet fuel accounts for ​up to ​40 per cent of ⁠airlines' operating costs and sharp price swings can erode ​their profitability. IndiGo posted a first-quarter ​loss ⁠of Rs3.82 billion. The company said in May that it would consider hedging ⁠fuel ​costs to protect ​margins.