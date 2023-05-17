India: Go First extends flight cancellations until May 26

Consumer report unveils leading causes of life and critical illness claims in the Middle East
In the last three years, Zurich has paid over $160 million in life and critical illness claims, the highest pay-out since 2016
Go First airline has extended the cancellation of all its flights until May 26, citing operational reasons. Earlier, the airline said flights would be grounded until May 19.
"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 26th May, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by flight cancellations," Go First stated.
A full refund would be issued to passengers shortly, it added.
"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," it added.
The company recently filed an application for immediate resolution under insolvency and revival of its operations.
"We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience," the airline added.
