India: Go First extends flight cancellations until May 26

Airline says it will refund passengers' ticket payments, adding that it will be 'able to resume bookings shortly'

File photo

By ANI Published: Wed 17 May 2023, 8:21 PM

Go First airline has extended the cancellation of all its flights until May 26, citing operational reasons. Earlier, the airline said flights would be grounded until May 19.

"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 26th May, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by flight cancellations," Go First stated.

A full refund would be issued to passengers shortly, it added.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," it added.

The company recently filed an application for immediate resolution under insolvency and revival of its operations.

"We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience," the airline added.

ALSO READ: