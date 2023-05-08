India: Go First asked to stop sale of tickets with immediate effect till further orders

Aviation regulators issued show cause notice to the airline for its failure to continue operation

A Go First airline, formerly known as GoAir. Photo: File

Published: Mon 8 May 2023, 2:21 PM

In view of the sudden cancellation of flights and initiation of the corporate insolvency resolution process under IBC by Go Airlines (India) Limited (Go First), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been directed to stop booking and the sale of tickets directly or indirectly, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Further, the airline has been issued a show cause notice to Go First under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, for their failure to continue the service operation safely, efficiently and reliably.

The airline operator has been asked to submit their reply within 15 days of receiving this notice, and further decision on the continuation of their Air Operators Certificate (AOC) will be taken based on the reply they submitted.

Go First cancelled all flights until May 12 due to operational reasons, the airline said on Friday. UAE passengers flying in from India has also been impacted by this cancellation.

The airline flies from multiple cities in India to Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Travel agents in the UAE told Khaleej Times that many passengers who were to fly to the UAE with the carrier are being rebooked on alternative flights.

"We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till May 12, 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations. A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly. We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," said the Go First statement.

Earlier, the civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), examined the response of Go First and issued an order to the carrier to process their refunds to passengers.

In a statement, DGCA said that Go First has intimated that they have suspended the sale of their flights till May 15, 2023, and are working to refund or reschedule for future dates, the passengers already booked to fly with them.

The beleaguered Wadia Group-led airlines, Go First, on Thursday pleaded to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) here for an interim moratorium after facing an acute cash crunch. The airline has also sought direction to appoint an insolvency resolution process (IRP) for the betterment of Go First.

The NCLT, after the hearing, reserved its order on Go Airlines' plea.

