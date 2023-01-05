India: Flights delayed due to intense fog around Delhi Airport; alert issued

The latest S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers' Index survey pointed to a slight loss of growth momentum for non-oil businesses at the end of 2022, as output and new business rose at the slowest rates since September 2021
The Delhi Airport on Thursday issued a fog alert for all passengers. According to the authorities, low visibility procedures are in progress at the Delhi Airport.
CNBC-TV18 reported that five international departures and four international arrivals have been delayed. It also reported that 12 domestic departures have been delayed due to low visibility.
Many trains are also running late owing to the dense fog and visibility level today.
Twelve trains are running late and two trains were rescheduled in the Northern Railway region due to fog.
The fog has reduced visibility all over North India.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement that dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions are likely to continue over North-West India during the next three-four days.
It said, "Cold wave conditions are likely to continue over northwest India during the next three days and the intensity will decrease thereafter."
People in the wee hours were seen huddled around the bonfire.
"My shop gets opened 5am. For survival I have to overcome the cold," an e-rickshaw mechanic who was seen around the fire told ANI.
As per the IMD forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to remain below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India.
