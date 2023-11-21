India flights: Airline resumes routes to 5 major destinations

Image used for illustrative purpose. — File

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 4:49 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 5:18 PM

Oman’s SalamAir will resume flights to five key Indian cities — Hyderabad, Calicut, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram and Lucknow.

The airline said flights to India have been made possible after the support of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Oman.

“The CAA played a pivotal role in facilitating this strategic expansion, which is poised to significantly enhance the connectivity between Oman and India, thereby providing travellers with more convenient travel options,” SalamAir said.

The airline had reportedly stopped flights “due to the limitation of flight rights allocations to India.”

The budget carrier started weekly flights to and from Fujairah to Muscat International in July as well as between Fujairah and Salalah. Passengers from Muscat to Fujairah can look forward to four weekly flights on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Dr Anwar Mohamed Al Rawas, chairman of SalamAir, emphasised that they are “taking a significant leap forward to improve travel connectivity and enhance passenger experiences. This initiative seamlessly aligns with the goals of Oman Vision 2040.”

