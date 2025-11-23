Air India announces more Canada routes as codeshare agreement reinstated

Air India has announced that its codeshare agreement with Air Canada will be reinstated, giving travellers more options when travelling from India to Canada, and vice-versa.

The agreement will allow passengers to book on ongoing Air Canada flights from Vancouver to Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Montréal and Halifax, and even from London Heathrow (LHR) to Vancouver and Calgary, after first taking an Air India flight to Vancouver or LHR. These journeys can be made on a single ticket and involve checking in luggage only once.

The codeshare will also allow travellers from Canada to India to be connected to the cities of Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kochi via Delhi, and to Delhi and Mumbai via LHR.

The agreement will be effective on December 2, 2025.

According to Air India, passengers can earn points and miles on both airlines. Elite status holders of Air India’s Maharaja Club loyalty programme will get priority services, extra baggage allowance, and complimentary airport lounge access on Air Canada-operated flights.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the codeshare flights will be progressively made available for sale, the airline said.