India flight: Phuket-bound IndiGo plane returns to Delhi due to technical glitch

An IndiGo flight returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport soon after taking off for Phuket in Thailand due to a technical glitch on Tuesday, according to an official.
IndiGo 6E-1763 was scheduled for Thailand and the pilot took off at 6:41 am.
However, the flight returned to the bay at around 7.31am at Delhi airport after the aircraft reported a technical glitch.
"Indigo pilot asked for a precautionary landing after a technical fault was detected in the aircraft, ATC allowed to land and announced full emergency landing as per procedure," an airport official told ANI.
"IndiGo flight 6E1763 operating from Delhi to Phuket today experienced a technical issue after take-off from Delhi. The aircraft returned back to Delhi for necessary maintenance," an IndiGo statement read, confirming the incident.
All passengers were deboarded and shifted to the terminal building, while an alternate aircraft was arranged for the next operation.
"An alternate aircraft is being provided to the passengers for the flight to Phuket. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," IndiGo said in a statement.
