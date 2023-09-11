India: Flight operations begin at Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat

By ANI Published: Mon 11 Sep 2023, 7:33 PM

Flight operations at the Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat commenced with the arrival of the first flight from Indore.

The flight was welcomed on Sunday by a lamp-lighting ceremony in the presence of dignitaries and a customary water cannon salute.

A total of 11 flights operated on the first day, with 2,546 passengers travelling through the new airport, the Airports Authority of India said in a statement on Monday.

The New International Airport in Hirasar at Rajkot, Gujarat, which is one of the important gateways connecting the Western part of Gujarat to the rest of India and the world, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27 in the presence of state Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and other dignitaries.

The airport’s terminal building can serve 500 passengers during peak hours; further, the airport terminal capacity will be increased to 2800 passengers and 35 lakh passengers annually. The 3040-meter-long runway of the airport is equipped with an Instrument Landing System (ILS) for the facilitation of 24x7 operations.

The airport is suitable for parking 14 aircraft to cater to more flights.

The New Airport at Rajkot has an amalgamation of modern technology and sustainable features that will not only enhance ease of travel but will also help to reduce carbon footprint.

Rajkot’s cultural vibrancy has inspired the design of the terminal of the airport and depicts art forms from Lippan art to Dandiya dance through its dynamic external façade and splendid interiors.

The Second International Airport at Rajkot will provide direct connectivity for International travellers visiting Rajkot; nearby areas of Saurashtra and boost Trade, Tourism, Education, Heavy and Small Scale Industries of the region.

