India: Bengaluru-bound flight with 174 passengers on board told to divert to Delhi after security alert

A Bengaluru-bound Indian budget airline received a security alert on Wednesday, as per ANI.

The Akasa Air flight was flying from Delhi to Bengaluru when the alert was received, said the airline's spokesperson.

The airline's response team said they were currently monitoring the situation and have advised the pilot to divert the flight with 'abundant precaution' to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

The plane is carrying 174 passengers, three infants and seven crew members on board.

The flight is scheduled to reach Delhi airport by approximately 2pm as the captain follows all required emergency procedures, said the Akasa Air spokesperson.

This is one of the latest among a string of bomb threats given to Indian airlines over the past few days.

More than 10 bomb threats targeting Indian carriers were recorded on Monday and Tuesday, authorities said. Many of them were posted on social media by unverified users, whose accounts were already suspended.

India's aviation authorities are convening in a high-level meeting today over the security matter.