Gulf carriers overtake Asian airlines as flights normalize, travel agents say

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times' live blog for the latest developments after the signing of the US-Iran MoU.]

Airlines in the Gulf are once more becoming the popular option for travellers between Asia and Europe, following a full resumption of flight operations across the region, travel agents say.

As flights stabilise, UAE travel agents are seeing an increase in booking confidence, Geoffrey Salatan, CEO of Geof Travel, said. “Customers now have more flight options and are planning their trips earlier, resulting in a gradual improvement in booking activity.

By mid-June, carriers in the Gulf had 90 per cent of flights restored to normal levels, according to Reuters, citing data by Flightradar24. While the US-Iran war has renewed after a short-lived ceasefire, UAE airlines continue flying at near-full capacity.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Airports across the country are gearing up for an influx of oncoming travellers, including Dubai International Airport, Sharjah Airport, and Zayed International Airport, as the impending peak summer travel season arrives.

UAE airlines becoming more convenient

Salatan noted that while more travellers are returning to Gulf carriers, airline choice ultimately depends on a combination of factors rather than where an airline is based.

"We have observed that some travellers are returning to UAE-based carriers for Europe-bound travel, particularly as operations have normalised. However, many customers continue to choose airlines based on schedule, connectivity, fares, and overall convenience rather than airline origin," he said.

Fare levels continue to play a significant role in booking decisions, although travellers are increasingly weighing overall value instead of ticket prices alone.

"Travellers look for the best overall value, considering not only ticket prices but also flight schedules, connectivity, baggage allowance, service quality and travel time. Competitive pricing certainly plays a significant role," Salatan added.

Route destination options

He said Emirates and Etihad continue to appeal to travellers through their extensive route networks and service offering, even as Asian airlines remain competitive.

"Emirates and Etihad continue to offer strong value through their extensive networks, service quality and connectivity. At the same time, many Asian carriers also provide competitive fares and excellent service. Ultimately, customers choose the airline that best meets their budget, schedule and travel requirements."

Gulf hubs regain momentum

Malou Prado, founder of travel agency MPQ Travel & Tourism, said the return of normal operations has encouraged more travellers to book through Gulf hubs once again.

"Some travellers who previously considered Asian carriers are now choosing Emirates or Etihad again because of their reliable schedules and convenient connections to Europe," she said.

She added that booking activity has picked up over the past month as confidence in travelling through the region has improved. "We've noticed more inquiries and bookings for Gulf airlines as operations have returned to normal. Travellers are more confident booking through Dubai again."

According to Prado, competitive fares remain an important consideration, but convenience and service are equally influential. "When Emirates and Etihad offer competitive prices, along with convenient schedules and quality service, many travellers see them as the better option," she said.

"For many of our clients travelling from Dubai, it's not just about price. It's the combination of flight availability, shorter travel times on many routes, and overall service that makes Gulf carriers attractive," the founder added.